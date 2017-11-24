Jeffco DA Looking For Scam Victims Who Are Now Owed Cash

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office is looking for scam victims. That’s because they may be entitled to some cash.
Western Union is paying back people who wired money to scammers.
In all, the company agreed to refund $586 million to victims in all 50 states.
Some of the victims may have fallen for the “grandma scam.” That’s where the thieves pretend your grandchild is locked up in jail and demand a ransom.
If you were a victim, visit a special section of the Federal Trade Commission’s website for more information.