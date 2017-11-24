‘A Lot More Attention’ Being Paid To Small Business Saturday In Colorado

'A Lot More Attention' Being Paid To Small Business Saturday In ColoradoLocal stores in Cherry Creek North are offering 20 to 25 percent off shoppers' entire purchases as an incentive to get people to stay out of big chain stores.

National Christmas Tree Shortage Could Affect PriceYour trip to the Christmas tree lot this year could be met with some sticker shock, thanks in part to a nationwide Christmas tree shortage.

Teen Knits Scarves For Homeless In Memory of Friend Who DiedYou don’t meet too many 16 year olds who know how to knit, much less like it. But when you learn why Emma Kurtz has spent countless hours knitting scarf after scarf, it all makes sense.