‘A Lot More Attention’ Being Paid To Small Business Saturday In Colorado

By Britt Moreno
DENVER (CBS4) – Local stores in Cherry Creek North are offering 20 to 25 percent off shoppers’ entire purchases as an incentive to get people to stay out of big chain stores on Black Friday and instead shop on Small Business Saturday.
American Express coined the day in 2010 as a means to shop local. Since then, the movement seems to have grown.
“There’s a lot more attention on it. There’s so much more demand to shop local and finding that made in the USA or made in Colorado product,” said Jenny Starkey, the director of marketing and community relations for Cherry Creek North. Starkey spoke with CBS4’s Britt Moreno live Friday on CBS4 This Morning.
The National Retail Federation predicts 69 percent, or 164 million people, will shop this Thanksgiving weekend in the United States. It is estimated 70 percent of shoppers will shop on Black Friday while 43 percent will shop on Small Business Saturday.
Aurora reports 94 percent of its business are local while in Cherry Creek North 70 percent of business are local. Starkey says local stores hope you come to them for the customer service and plan on sweetening the deal with incentives. In Cherry Creek North, if you shop local and show a receipt at its shopping headquarters at 2nd Avenue and Fillmore Street, you will be entered to win a $500 gift certificate.
