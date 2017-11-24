Black Friday Shoppers In Colorado Range From Seasoned Veterans To Rookies

By Makenzie O’Keefe

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– While many people now begin their holiday shopping on Thanksgiving night, Black Friday morning got off to a busy start this year.

Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree opened their doors at 6 a.m., and there was certainly no shortage of shoppers. In fact, when the doors officially opened, people began running to their favorite stores.

The regional manager of Park Meadows said most of the stores there will be holding some sort of deal. Storefronts on Friday morning showed bargains anywhere from 20 to 50 percent off the entire store, with in-store only deal busters as well.

Store employees said that noon is the busiest time of day, so they encourage shoppers to be ready for longer lines.

Shoppers told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe they were looking for shoes, clothing and electronics.

One shopper said she had prepared for Black Friday earlier in the week.

“On Wednesday I came and kind of scoped out the mall and tried on everything before, all the Black Friday stuff,” explained Hannah Sellers, who was waiting for the stores to open up at 6 a.m. “Today’s the day to now get it all.”’

For others, this was their first time experiencing the chaos of Black Friday.

“We’ve never done this before so we wanted to make sure we went all out,” said Abby Willis. “We bought donuts, ran over here super early and now we are ready.”

Park Meadows said that they are offering free gift wrapping to make it easy for shoppers to pick up the items they need, and put gifts right under the tree.

Stores are open at Park Meadows on Black Friday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

