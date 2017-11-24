TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Colorado Pastor Accused Of Having Sex With 14-Year-Old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A pastor arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Romello Leach (credit: El Paso County Sheriff)

According to El Paso County arrest documents, the girl became pregnant and gave birth to a child which 22-year-old Romello Leach admitted was his.

Authorities say Leach is associated with several churches that met at a Colorado Springs hotel.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office began investigating him in May after getting a tip from the pregnancy center where the girl and her mother sought help.

In a recorded call with an unidentified person, authorities say Leach admitted his actions were wrong but said that he was “full of lust” at the time.

Leach was arrested Wednesday and is being held in jail. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.

