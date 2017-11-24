Pastor Arrested On Child Sexual Assault Charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a pastor associated with several churches that met at a Colorado Springs hotel has been arrested on charges of child sexual assault.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that 22-year-old Romello Leach faces felony charges of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse.

Romello Leach (credit: El Paso County Sheriff)

Leach was being held without bail and online jail records did not indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. No phone listing could found for him.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby described Leach as a licensed minister. She didn’t identify the churches he led.

“He had access to so many given his position and the number of churches he was involved in,” said Kirby.

Kirby says deputies began investigating Leach in May.

Authorities ask if anybody who feels they or their children were victimized by Leach to call 719-520-6666.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

