Nonprofit Helps Senior Citizens Being Forced Out Of Homes

Filed Under: Blackbird Outreach, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Emerald Tower Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Money is being raised to help dozens of seniors being forced out of their complex in Colorado Springs.

emerald towers colorado springs co primary photo Nonprofit Helps Senior Citizens Being Forced Out Of Homes

Emerald Tower Apartments (credit: apartments.com)

Colorado Springs City Council President Richard Skorman and the nonprofit group Blackbird Outreach say they want to raise at least $1,000 to help each resident at Emerald Tower Apartments with moving expenses, security deposits and first month’s rent in their new homes.

Many of the residents have lived in the building for decades.

On Nov. 8 they were told the building had been sold and they had 60 days to move out while it was upgraded. The building’s new owner later offered to extend that deadline on case-by-case basis.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch