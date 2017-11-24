TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Longmont Police Partner With Surveillance Camera Owners To Stop Crime

Filed Under: Boulder County, Joel Post, Local TV, Longmont, Longmont Police, nicholas malcou, surveillance camera registration, Weld County

By Karen Morfitt

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Local law enforcement agencies are hoping to use home surveillance systems to their advantage.

Longmont police are the second department to form a community partnership with residents and businesses that have cameras on their property.

cameras Longmont Police Partner With Surveillance Camera Owners To Stop Crime

(credit: CBS)

Commander Joel Post with explains how it works.

“What we are trying to do is get a registration list, so if we have a crime in a certain area we know right away whose house or whose business to go to that has cameras set up,” he said.

Following crime police detectives will often canvas neighborhoods looking for cameras.

cameras4 Longmont Police Partner With Surveillance Camera Owners To Stop Crime

Cmdr. Joel Post with the Longmont Police explains how the camera registration program works. (credit: CBS)

Post says knowing ahead of time where they are located could save valuable time during an investigation.

Longmont resident Nicholas Malcou says if it can help, he’s all for it with one restriction.

“As long as it doesn’t invade on anyone’s privacy or anything like that,” Malcou said.

cameras2 Longmont Police Partner With Surveillance Camera Owners To Stop Crime

Resident and camera owner Nicholas Malcou speaks with CBS4’s Karen Morfitt. (credit: CBS)

Post says it is important for home and business owners to understand there is no tapping into your system and registering is voluntary.

“We are not going to be monitoring these cameras from the police department or ever.” Post said.

Several agencies across the country have set up similar registries. The El Paso County Sheriff’s office announced the launch of their program earlier this month.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch