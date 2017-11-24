Adoption Allows Colorado Couple To Complete Their Family

DENVER (CBS4) – November is National Adoption Month, and five adoptive families were honored recently during a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion. The Colorado Department of Human Services recognized the families for their dedication to Colorado kids and for adopting their children out of the foster care system.

“Being honored in that way is humbling because we don’t feel like we do anything differently than anybody else does,” said Jeff Nobles. He and his wife were among the honorees.

Nobles and his wife Anita began their parenting journey about 18 months ago when they began foster-to-adopt with then 21-month old Imani and 10-month old Tyson.

“It’s a roller coaster ride, you hear that a lot. There’s a lot of ups and downs, but in the end it’s a worth it ride,” Anita told CBS4.

LINK: Information on Foster Care or Adoption

After 15 years of marriage, they decided to expand their family through foster care and adoption.

“When we first got involved in this, I was very, very scared and very, very frightened because of the unknown outcomes,” Jeff explained.

As the children have transitioned into their home and grown, the now 2 and 3 year olds are a perfect fit.

“They are just like normal toddlers. They jump off the couches. They like to play. They like to sing. They like to take bathes. They like to go outside. They like to go to school. They’re absolutely wonderful,” Jeff said.

The couple calls parenting a lot of trial and error, but these two little lives complete their family.

“We are happier than we’ve ever been, for sure,” Anita said.

“I love the responsibility of molding and shaping another life to be a successful member of society,” Jeff said.

Colorado has more than 280 children living in foster care who are eligible for adoption. The state is always looking for people who will open their hearts to these children.