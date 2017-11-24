Broncos Week 12 Injury Report: Healthy Broncos Team Looking To Snap Losing Streak Against Raiders

By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos (3-7) and the Oakland Raiders (4-6) will be meeting for the 117th time in each team’s history. The Raiders lead the series against the Broncos at 62-52-2. When these two team meet on Sunday, both could be playing with a mostly full roster. Only the Raiders officially listed one players as out. The Broncos, on the other hand, did not list any players as out and had a small injury report compared to the past few weeks.

The Denver Broncos Are Healthy And Ready

A reoccurring theme this season was to see a long list of Broncos players appearing on the injury report. This week is different, as the Broncos only listed six players, with five of six listed as questionable.

The Broncos could be in trouble on the defensive line if both Domata Peko Sr. and Adam Gotsis were to miss the game on Sunday. The team’s defensive line does not contain a lot of depth in talent, so for either of these two players to miss could pose a huge problem.

Shane Ray still looks to be battling some soreness as he is also listed as questionable.

On offense, Emmanuel Sanders and Jeff Heuerman are listed questionable and will be game-time decisions. Heuerman missed last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) and Sanders has been on and off the injury report since an ankle injury earlier in the season.

For the Broncos to have any chance of pulling off an upset, the whole team will need to be ready to play come Sunday. On the other side of the field, the Raiders could be without some playmakers.

The Oakland Raiders Still Have Slight Chance

While the Raiders only have one more win on the season than the Broncos do, their chances of making the playoffs are much greater than Denver’s odds. If the Raiders do want a chance at the playoffs, the team will need to win six straight games – which is not impossible – and that streak would start with the Broncos, losers of six straight and all around bad team.

The Raiders will have a few depth issues if all of these listed players were to miss any time. On offense, Gabe Jackson, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton are listed as questionable.

On defense, Cory James has been listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision while cornerback David Amerson is officially listed as out. Amerson has been a decent player and could have added some talent to a Raiders secondary that has not forced an interception all season.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable

(DE) Gotsis, Adam (Ankle) – Limited Participation in Practice

(TE) Heuerman, Jeff (Knee) Limited Participation in Practice

(NT) Peko Sr., Domata (Illness) Did Not Participate in Practice

(OLB) Ray, Shane (Wrist/Ankle) – Limited Participation in Practice

(WR) Sanders, Emmanuel (Ankle) – Limited Participation in Practice

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Questionable

(WR) Holton, Johnny (Concussion) – Limited Participation in Practice

(G) Jackson, Gabe (Ankle) – Limited Participation in Practice

(LB) James, Cory (Knee) – Limited Participation in Practice

(WR) Patterson, Cordarrelle (Hip) – Did Not Participate in Practice

Out