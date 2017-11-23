Latest Forecast: Near Record Warmth For Thanksgiving

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Plan on dry and unusually warm weather for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be near record highs with lower 70s along the Front Range.

The record for November 23 in Denver is 73 set in 1915. The record for Thanksgiving (regardless of the date) is also 73 and was set a few years earlier in 1909. Obviously we’ll be close to at least tying both records.

Similar weather is expected on Friday but with some noticeable wind at times. Southwesterly winds gusting to about 25 mph will shift to the northwest late in the day as a cold front passes over Denver and the Front Range. The front may cause a few light rain or snow showers in the mountains on Friday but lower elevations will remain dry.

Behind the front temperatures will drop into the lower 60s for highs on Saturday which is still far above normal for the end of November.

Then more possible more record warmth is in the forecast for Sunday with a high near 74°. The current record for Sunday (November 26) is 72° set in 1998.

