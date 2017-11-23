‘Fog Bow’ Appears On Thanksgiving

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A misty fog bow formed in Steamboat Springs on Thanksgiving morning.
Erika Luthy captured several images of the sight.
According to CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears, fog bows form much like regular rainbows but the colors are faint due to the small size of cloud droplets compared to raindrops.
Luthy captured the photos in the Strawberry Park area of Steamboat Springs.
Luthy’s sister-in-law Shannon Lukens said they were out with her nephew for the Turkey Trot that takes place in town on Thanksgiving.