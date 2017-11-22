Traffic Problems, DIA Issues Emerge In Denver On Big Travel Day

DENVER (CBS4) – Travelers in the Denver metro area are running into numerous problems on Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a big travel day before the Thursday Thanksgiving holiday.
Here’s a list of the major issues:
– A traveler at Denver International Airport told CBS4 the underground trains at the airport were stuck just after 7 a.m. The airport said in a tweet the trains are running into technical issues.
– An A Line train collided with a person at 40th and Airport Road, according to Aurora police. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition wasn’t known. As a result, the train isn’t running between Peoria and 61st/Pena. Shuttle buses were being brought in to cover the gap.
– Four vehicles and a semi were involved in a crash on Interstate 270 near Quebec earlier Wednesday morning. There were no serious injuries, but traffic was backed up on I-270 all morning.
It was all expected to open up again shortly after 8 a.m.