Stabbing Suspect Who Allegedly Had ‘Death List’ May Be Charged As Adult

Filed Under: Airport Road, Boulder County, Deadly Stabbing, Longmont, Longmont Police Department, Makayla Grote, Shores Apartments

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors want to try a 15-year-old accused in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman in Longmont as an adult.

flowers at stabbing scene1 Stabbing Suspect Who Allegedly Had Death List May Be Charged As Adult

Flowers at the scene of the crime (credit: CBS)

The teen was charged with first-degree murder in juvenile court in Boulder Wednesday but prosecutors requested that his case be moved to district court. Because he is under 16, a judge will have to decide whether to allow that.

Prosecutors allege the teen developed a “death list” that included the sister of his victim.

RELATED: Racing Community Remembers Young Star Killed

He is accused of fatally stabbing Makayla Grote Saturday night in Longmont and then pursuing her sister, who locked herself in a room.

longmont stabbing 4 Stabbing Suspect Who Allegedly Had Death List May Be Charged As Adult

(credit: Colorado National Speedway)

Prosecutors say police found him about a mile from the home of another person on the list.

He also allegedly assaulted his grandfather and threatened his mother with a knife the day before the stabbing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch