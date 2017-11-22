Multi-Vehicle Crash Leads To Wednesday Morning Traffic Headaches

DENVER (CBS4) – A multivehicle crash closed down Interstate 270 on Wednesday morning, but Denver police say no one suffered any serious injuries.
The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-270 between the Quebec Street exit and Interstate 70. The roadway was closed down for several hours during the busy morning commute while police investigated the crash.
At 8:20 a.m., westbound lanes had reopened on I-270.
There were at least four vehicles and a semi truck involved in the crash. One vehicle was severely damaged, but no word on if anyone was transported to the hospital.
Denver police asked drivers to avoid the area, and take I-25 as an alternate route. Several other crashes along I-70 were contributing to backups in the area.
Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.