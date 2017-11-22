Special Thanksgiving Message Greets Holiday Travelers on I-70

By Kelly Werthmann

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Tens of thousands of people are expected to hit the road this holiday week and there was a special message waving at drivers as they made their way west on I-70.

“When I get a wave or a honk, it means the world to me,” Curt Cook said.

From a bridge over the interstate in Genesee, Cook spends hours waving the American flag, even on a windy Wednesday afternoon.

“I do this because I want the veterans and the active duty to know that we care about them,” Cook told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Cook did not serve in the military himself, but his father and other relatives did. He says this time of year is important to remember all those who’ve served and are serving the country.

“People are on vacation,” he said referring to the drivers below. “I want to let them know that all the active duty guys aren’t on vacation. They’re out there protecting us.”

Wednesday was one of the busiest days on the interstate during this Thanksgiving holiday, especially westbound. Colorado Department of Transportation said heavier-than-normal traffic is also expected Saturday and Sunday in the eastbound direction, particularly between Vail and Denver during the morning until late afternoon.

Cook will likely be back on the bridge to wave at cars passing by. He says he is always thankful when he gets a wave back.

“When they see the flag I see people get happy and it makes me happy,” Cook said.

