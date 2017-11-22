Latest Forecast: Temperatures Set To Soar 25 Degrees Above Normal

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds streaming into Colorado from Wyoming will keep skies mostly cloudy on Wednesday. But they won’t stop temperatures from warming significantly from Tuesday with highs in the 60s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.
The only chance for precipitation in the state on Wednesday is in the mountains where isolated light snow showers are possible. We don’t expect any accumulation.
Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny, dry, and remarkably warm statewide. The record high temperature for Thanksgiving in Denver (regardless of the date) is 73° set in 1909. We should be really close to that record.
And not much will change for Friday with highs staying near 70° under mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be slightly cooler with perhaps an isolated shower over the northern mountains (north of I-70). We’ll then return to near 70° for Sunday.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.