13-Year-Old Girl Attacked On Highline Canal Trail

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 13 year-old girl was attacked while walking on the Highline Canal Trail at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The girl told police she was just south of South Middle School when a man pushed her to the ground.

“The victim was able to quickly fight the suspect off and he fled the scene,” according to a statement released by the Aurora Police Department.

“The male’s motive is unclear at this time,” police stated.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, 17 to 26 years old, approximately 5-foot-10 tall, with a heavy build.

He was wearing a dark sweatshirt and he was riding a bicycle.

Police said a composite sketch of the suspect will be made available as soon as possible.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Jeremy Jenkins with the Crimes Against Children Unit at 303.739.6129.

Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867 to provide information. By using Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.