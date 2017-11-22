Golf Course Built In 1918 Set To Close, Make Way For Development

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora golf course is closing for good in less than a month.
Fitzsimons Golf Course is located near Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225. It was built in 1918 and became a favorite of former President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s.
The course has been operated by the City of Aurora since 1998.
The last day of golfing will be Dec. 15 and there will be special deals available for golfers through then.
“It has been a pleasure to operate this golf course and offer so many golfers memories at this special place,” said Tom Barrett, Director of Parks, and Recreation & Open Space, in a prepared statement posted on Auroragov.org.
The land owners plan to redevelop the site.