Hundreds Swarm Store For Designer Vegan Nikes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first exclusive release of a rare sneaker was postponed in Virginia after police were called to help control the crowd.
News outlets report the line outside Need Supply Co. in Richmond began Monday, ahead of the launch of the Nike Air Max 97/1 that was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The store delayed the release just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, citing a rowdy crowd that Richmond police said had grown to nearly 500 by 2:30 a.m. Police dispersed the crowd.
WBBT reports that the store allowed customers in to buy the $160 shoes at 10 a.m.
The shoe is completely vegan and was designed by Richmond native Sean Wotherspoon.
“For the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 1, twelve Revolutionairs were invited to design the future of Air as part of Vote Forward. The first ever Air Max designed by the community, for the community. The winner was Sean Wotherspoon, vintage store owner and lifelong Air Max fan, who brought together an Air Max 97 upper and the iconic Air Max 1 midsole and outsole,” the Nike website states.
The shoes will be sold in Los Angeles, too, before a global release set for March.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)