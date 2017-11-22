Hundreds Swarm Store For Designer Vegan Nikes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first exclusive release of a rare sneaker was postponed in Virginia after police were called to help control the crowd.

News outlets report the line outside Need Supply Co. in Richmond began Monday, ahead of the launch of the Nike Air Max 97/1 that was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Here they are–the limited Air Max 97/1s designed by Richmond native Sean Wotherspoon. Only about 30 ppl (out of about 500 who lined up for hours) will get to buy these at 10AM. Need Supply Co. is 1st store in US to make this available to public. pic.twitter.com/NszgKN2YcY — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) November 21, 2017

The store delayed the release just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, citing a rowdy crowd that Richmond police said had grown to nearly 500 by 2:30 a.m. Police dispersed the crowd.

Richmond police had to send home 500+ ppl who lined up for hours in Carytown to buy limited edition Nike Air Max 97/1 designed by Richmond native Sean Wotherspoon. pic.twitter.com/NZo86qrWgK — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) November 21, 2017

WBBT reports that the store allowed customers in to buy the $160 shoes at 10 a.m.

The shoe is completely vegan and was designed by Richmond native Sean Wotherspoon.

Right when you thought we were done! Last stop of the day! Come find me for FREE Air Max 97/1’s, More Air T’s and Vegan Pizza! 🌊🌊🌊 A post shared by Sean Wotherspoon (@sean_wotherspoon) on Nov 18, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

“For the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 1, twelve Revolutionairs were invited to design the future of Air as part of Vote Forward. The first ever Air Max designed by the community, for the community. The winner was Sean Wotherspoon, vintage store owner and lifelong Air Max fan, who brought together an Air Max 97 upper and the iconic Air Max 1 midsole and outsole,” the Nike website states.

This may be the happiest man in Richmond. Roberto Graham came from NY to get his $160 limited edition Air Max 97/1s. He's been here since Saturday & was #5 in line. Says it was all worth it to get his hands on these. Roberto says these are his "Christmas shoes." pic.twitter.com/DdFwY3ghQs — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) November 21, 2017

The shoes will be sold in Los Angeles, too, before a global release set for March.

