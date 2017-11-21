Legislative Leaders To Review Workplace Harassment Policies

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– In a response to recent harassment allegations involving legislators, state House and Senate members, along with state legislative leaders, will review how current workplace harassment procedures are handled in the General Assembly.

The council will discuss hiring an independent consultant to review the state legislature’s existing procedures regarding harassment and issue recommendations.

This comes after State Rep. Steve Lebsock, and others, were accused of sexual harassment.

After those reports, Rep. Lois Landgraf said the only way to protect women at the state Capitol was to bring in a third-party to investigate the allegations. The review will tackle issues like whether an outside party should be established to handle harassment complaints.

The committee will discuss appropriate methods for reporting abuse, how confidentiality should be handled and how to address reports of workplace harassment.

Leaders also agreed to discuss a proposal for annual workplace harassment training for all legislators and staff.

House Speaker Crisanta Duran, who was accused of covering up Lebsock’s alleged harassment, says she’s glad they’ve agreed to review the current policies.

“This is not a partisan issue; this is about working together to address what clearly is a problem,” Duran said. “I am glad that all four caucuses have agreed to set up a comprehensive review of our harassment policies, and I hope that through this process we can create a welcoming and respectful workplace for everyone.”

The review is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

