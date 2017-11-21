Serena Williams Shares Inspirational Message For All Girls

(CBS4) – Tennis superstar Serena Williams shares some advice with her newborn daughter — and all girls — in a new commercial for Gatorade.
The video starts with Williams comforting her infant daughter in a dimly-lit nursery.
“Baby girl, I won’t mind if you play tennis badly. I won’t mind if you choose to never pick up a racket,” Williams narrates. “But I beg you, in this game of life, please keep playing no matter what.”
Williams goes on to describe the valuable lessons she learned and the experience she gained by being involved in sports.
“Just it like it taught me, sports will teach you to be strong. You will discover the power and grace of your body,” Williams states. “You’ll learn to move and you’ll learn the way to move others… Whether she shares the color of your skin or the color of your jersey, you’ll find your sisters in sweat.”
“You’ll find the courage to stand tall, work harder and speak louder on whatever playing field you choose in life. So keep playing, my girl.”