Police Search For Suspect In Bizarre Robbery Case

CASTLE ROCK (CBS4) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman in a King Soopers parking lot.
It happened at 7:12 a.m. on Saturday, November 18th, at the King Soopers at 5544 Promenade Parkway.
A woman told police a man in a white SUV parked next to the woman’s car, on the driver’s side. The man opened his car door hard enough to dent her’s, and when they both got out to inspect the damage, he pulled a gun and took her purse.
The woman was not hurt.
Police tracked the GPS in her phone to Arapahoe and Peoria in Arapahoe County before the phone was turned off.
The suspect is described as a short Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie.
Anyone with info is asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department’s tip line at 720-733-3517.