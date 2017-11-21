Manitou Springs Receives Grant For Long-Awaited New Trail

MANITOU SPRINGS, COLO. (CBS4) –  A long awaited trail in Manitou Springs is getting closer to becoming a reality.

City officials just received a $100,000 grant from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, to help build the Manitou Springs Creek Walk.

When completed, it will link Rainbow Falls and the Midland Trail and mostly run along Fountain Creek. The Gazette reports the grant will also clear the way for another $1.4 million from the Pike Peak Rural Transportation Authority. Leaders may also decide to add benches, artwork, and lighting.

The project has been in the works for more than 20 years; Now organizers say construction will likely begin in 2018 or 2019.

