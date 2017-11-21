Latest Forecast: Cooler For Tuesday But Not For Thanksgiving

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Most mountain areas in Colorado saw 1-4 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. The Steamboat Springs areas saw more with about 6″ at the top of the ski area that opens Wednesday. The snow in the high country will gradually decrease through the day with only a few flurries expected by Tuesday night.

Meanwhile the Front Range urban corridor as well as the Eastern Plains saw a few light rain showers during the morning commute on Tuesday and additional showers are possible through early Tuesday afternoon. The chance for additional rain is 20% or less.

Temperatures will also be significantly cooler Tuesday afternoon compared to Monday. Denver reached 54° early in the morning on Tuesday and that will likely be our high temperature for the day. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the upper 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

A warming trend will start Wednesday and will continue through the holiday weekend. Thanksgiving could be warmest day of the stretch with highs in the lower 70s in Denver. For now we have 71° in the forecast which would be warm enough to tie with 1910 for the fourth warmest Thanksgiving on record in Denver!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.