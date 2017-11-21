Eagles To Headline 2018 Coors Field Concert

Filed Under: Coors Field, Denver, Denver concerts, Eagles, jimmy buffett, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – The legendary rock group The Eagles will make a stop in the Mile High City in 2018.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit will perform at Coors Field on Thursday night, June 28th. Deacon Frey, son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, will take his father’s place on stage.

gettyimages 868383652 Eagles To Headline 2018 Coors Field Concert

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 29: Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Eagles will also welcome Vince Gill to the stage to perform with them.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will also play Coors Field that night.

It’s part of a North American tour featuring stops in 11 other cities. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will play some dates, and Chris Stapleton will join The Eagles for a performance in Arlington.

Tickets for the Denver show go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch