Eagles To Headline 2018 Coors Field Concert

DENVER (CBS4) – The legendary rock group The Eagles will make a stop in the Mile High City in 2018.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit will perform at Coors Field on Thursday night, June 28th. Deacon Frey, son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, will take his father’s place on stage.
The Eagles will also welcome Vince Gill to the stage to perform with them.
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will also play Coors Field that night.
It’s part of a North American tour featuring stops in 11 other cities. James Taylor and His All-Star Band will play some dates, and Chris Stapleton will join The Eagles for a performance in Arlington.
Tickets for the Denver show go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.