Rep. DeGette Says Ex-Congressman Filner Tried To Kiss Her

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette says former California congressman Bob Filner tried to kiss her in an elevator while they were serving in Congress together.

The Colorado Democrat told MSNBC’s “MTP Daily ” Monday that Filner tried to pin her against the elevator’s door and kiss her but that she pushed him away.

DeGette spokeswoman Lynne Weil says it happened in 2009 or 2010.

Democrat Congresswoman Diana DeGette (credit: CBS)

Filner denied doing so on Tuesday. He said in an email: “It never happened.”

The Democrat Filner served in Congress from 1993 to 2012. He resigned as San Diego’s mayor in 2013 amid sexual harassment allegations. He pleaded guilty in three cases of unwanted kissing or touching.

DeGette said she’s concerned about reluctance to identify sexual harassers in Congress and says that allows them to continue their behavior.

