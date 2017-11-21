Deadly Fire May Have Been Started By Children Playing With Matches

Filed Under: Child Killed, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Deadly Fire, East Cucharras Street, Local TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators believe a deadly house fire was started by children playing with matches.

A 6-year-old child and an adult male were killed in a house fire in the 700 block of E. Cucharras Street in Colorado Springs on Nov. 10.

house fire Deadly Fire May Have Been Started By Children Playing With Matches

(credit: CBS)

When firefighters arrived they found a 6-year-old and an adult male dead. A 2-year-old was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in the Denver metro area. The child’s condition has not been released.

springs fire 5vo frame 140 Deadly Fire May Have Been Started By Children Playing With Matches

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

springs fire 5vo frame 280 Deadly Fire May Have Been Started By Children Playing With Matches

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch