Deadly Fire May Have Been Started By Children Playing With Matches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators believe a deadly house fire was started by children playing with matches.
A 6-year-old child and an adult male were killed in a house fire in the 700 block of E. Cucharras Street in Colorado Springs on Nov. 10.
When firefighters arrived they found a 6-year-old and an adult male dead. A 2-year-old was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in the Denver metro area. The child’s condition has not been released.
Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.