CBS News Fires Charlie Rose After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

NEW YORK (CBS4) – CBS News has fired Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct.
This comes just hours after his colleagues sharply condemned his alleged actions on CBS This Morning.
PBS said it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose’s interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.
The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.
Rose told the Post that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior.
