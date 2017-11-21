Linebacker Davis Says Broncos ‘Capable Of Stuffing The Run’ Again Sunday

By Michael Spencer

Broncos linebacker Todd Davis joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday the Broncos fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy following a 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s a tough decision,” said Todd Davis. “Mike is a great guy, he definitely worked hard for us and definitely gave everything he had while he was here.”

Davis and the Broncos are in the midst of a six game losing streak. It is the Broncos’ longest losing streak since 1990, but despite their loss on Sunday, the Broncos run defense was impressive against the Bengals, holding Cincinnati to just 49 yards rushing.

Davis gave all the credit to the Broncos defensive lineman when asked about the improved run defense.

“Once they get going it lets us play freely as backers, and they make so many big plays it really makes the game easy.”

“They’re our offensive line,” he said of the big guys up front. “We (Davis and fellow inside linebacker Brandon Marshall) can’t have 100 tackles or 10 tackle games without the big guys up front.”

The Broncos will play the Raiders for a second time this season on Sunday. Denver came away with a 16-10 win when the two teams met at Mile High back in Week 4.

“I think we just came to play,” said Davis of that victory. “We did what we needed to do. We stuffed the run and I think we’re definitely capable of doing it again this Sunday.”

The Broncos will travel to take on Oakland on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. Watch the game on CBS4.

