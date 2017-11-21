Broncos Players Help Hand Out Thanksgiving Meals

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, some Broncos players are helping to provide a meal to families in need.

On Tuesday, a few players are taking time off the field to help the Denver Rescue Mission distribute turkeys at Mile High Stadium. They’re expecting to give out more than 3,000 turkeys and food boxes to pre-registered families in the metro area. Each box will help to feed 8-10 people, and will include a turkey, potatoes, stuffing and other traditional Thanksgiving food.

The Denver Rescue Mission said this is their biggest event to date, and due to partnerships and donations from the community, they are able to help provide this meal to more families this year.

If you are pre-registered to pick up a meal on Tuesday, the vent will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Fans interested in donating physical turkeys or making a monetary donation can visit: www.denverrescuemission.org/turkey.

