Paxton Lynch Named Broncos Starting Quarterback

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s Paxton Lynch time in Denver.

Paxton Lynch (credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

For the second time in four weeks the Broncos have made a change at quarterback.

Lynch takes over for Brock Osweiler, who replaced Trevor Siemian as the starting quarterback in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Osweiler went 0-3 as the starter.

Brock Osweiler (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Lynch was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2016 draft. He played in three games his rookie year and started two of them. He went 1-1 as a starter and finished the season with 497 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one interception and two fumbles.

Lynch, who was hurt in the Broncos preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, was active for the first time this season on Sunday in a 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The news comes just one day after the Broncos made a change at offensive coordinator, parting ways with Mike McCoy and promoting Bill Musgrave to that role.

Lynch’s first start of the season will come Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. on CBS4.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

