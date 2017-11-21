“Aladdin” Genie Brings Himself To The Iconic Role

DENVER (CBS4) – A whole new world is coming to Denver.
Next spring, the hit Broadway musical “Aladdin” will bring the Disney-animated feature to life at the Buell Theatre.
The thrilling production follows the timeless tale of Aladdin’s lamp and three wishes granted by “The Genie,” played by Anthony Murphy.
“It was a lot of pressure coming in, but luckily I get to bring myself into the role,” Murphy said. “My directors were adamant about me bringing myself and not trying to replicate the people from the past, obviously paying my respects to them, but I get to be myself and have fun and bring Anthony into it, and it’s a really good time.”
“Aladdin” opens at the Buell April 6th.
Tickets go on sale December 4th.