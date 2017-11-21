Parks & Rec Hands Out 4/20 Rally Permit

DENVER (CBS4)– The 4/20 Rally permit for Civic Center Park was handed out to a new organization on Tuesday morning after the most recent event organizers left the park a mess.

Despite waiting in line overnight, the marijuana business Euflora did not obtain the permit to stage an event April 20 at Civic Center Park.

Another applicant, Michael Ortiz, made it to the office first on Tuesday morning.

Denver pulled the permit from the previous 4/20 rally organizer after the park was trashed, literally.

That organizer, Miguel Lopez, was barred from renewing his 4/20 Rally permit. He has promised to appeal that decision.

