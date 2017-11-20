WWII Colorado Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

PENROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado World War II veteran celebrated his 101st birthday in his hometown of Penrose.
John Sekulich was drafted before the war, but was sent home to take care of his father.
Sekulich then volunteered to return when the war began.
He was surrounded by loved ones who shared stories about his life on Saturday.
Sekulich shared his secret to making it to 101 years old.
“Hard work. No smoking. No smoking. Never smoke in my life. Drank very little,” said Sekulich.
He said, “Try to get along with everybody, and help those who need it.”