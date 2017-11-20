WWII Colorado Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

PENROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado World War II veteran celebrated his 101st birthday in his hometown of Penrose.

vets 101st birthday 10vo transfer frame 518 WWII Colorado Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

John Sekulich was drafted before the war, but was sent home to take care of his father.

vets 101st birthday 10vo transfer frame 234 WWII Colorado Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

Sekulich then volunteered to return when the war began.

vets 101st birthday 10vo transfer frame 306 WWII Colorado Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

John Sekulich (credit: CBS)

He was surrounded by loved ones who shared stories about his life on Saturday.

vets 101st birthday 10vo transfer frame 110 WWII Colorado Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

Sekulich shared his secret to making it to 101 years old.

vets 101st birthday 10vo transfer frame 518 WWII Colorado Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

“Hard work. No smoking. No smoking. Never smoke in my life. Drank very little,” said Sekulich.

vets 101st birthday 10sotvo transfer frame 146 WWII Colorado Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday

John Sekulich (credit: CBS)

He said, “Try to get along with everybody, and help those who need it.”

