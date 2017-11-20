Thanksgiving Day Could Land In Top 5 Warmest For Denver

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After a brief cool down Tuesday the temperature is expected to climb for the rest of the week across Colorado.
Our current forecast high in Denver on Thanksgiving Day is 70°F.
Should that happen it will end up being in the top 5 warmest Thanksgiving Days in Denver’s climate record which began in 1872.
Most of the country is looking quiet for the entire upcoming holiday weekend.
