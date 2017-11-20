Thanksgiving Day Could Land In Top 5 Warmest For Denver

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a brief cool down Tuesday the temperature is expected to climb for the rest of the week across Colorado.

Our current forecast high in Denver on Thanksgiving Day is 70°F.

Should that happen it will end up being in the top 5 warmest Thanksgiving Days in Denver’s climate record which began in 1872.

Most of the country is looking quiet for the entire upcoming holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

