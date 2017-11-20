Nuggets Coach Malone Suspended For One Game For Bumping Ref

Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Michael Malone

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Denver coach Michael Malone one game without pay for going onto the court and making contact with an official during the Nuggets’ loss to the Lakers.

gettyimages 876520352 Nuggets Coach Malone Suspended For One Game For Bumping Ref

Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets is held back by assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. as he gets ejected from the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 19, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Malone ran onto the court while play was still going on to argue with Rodney Mott during Denver’s loss at Staples Center on Sunday. He sat out the Nuggets’ game against Sacramento on Monday night.

The league also rescinded the ejection fine given to Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. He received a technical foul for his actions but the league said he should not have been ejected from the game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch