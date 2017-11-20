Mayor Helps With Annual Denver Rescue Mission Turkey Drive

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock lent a helping hand to the Denver Rescue Mission on Monday.

Mayor Michael Hancock helps with The Denver Rescue Mission’s turkey drive. (credit: CBS)

He and other administrative officials collected turkeys for the mission’s annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive.

They’re trying to collect 15,000 turkeys this year. Right now, they are about 3,000 shy of that mark.

(credit: CBS)

The mission uses the turkeys to serve families who are staying at the center. The turkeys will also be given to other groups.

The Denver Rescue Mission is accepting donations until Wednesday.

