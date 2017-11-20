CBS4 Helps Disabled Veteran After Moving Company Nightmare

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4) – Marine veteran Jacob Aronen says he’s ecstatic after CBS4 helped him receive compensation from a moving company.

Movers caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to his home after shipping his items from California to Colorado.

After meeting with CBS4 last week, Aronen has a new lease on life.

“Thank you guys so much. I really can’t even thank you guys enough for what you did. It is so much help,” Aronen told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Last July, the disabled veteran was discharged from the Marines at Camp Pendleton, Calif. He and his wife moved to Parker to attend school.

During the move, the Lincoln Moving and Storage Company, which has a military contract, caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage to the family’s belongings. The damage included everything from soaked pillows and bedding to broken kitchenware.

“Mostly old bedding, towels, a little bit of clothing,” said Aronen.

After months of being put off by the company, including being sent a check that bounced, Aronen contacted CBS4.

CBS4 spoke to the company’s representatives in Washington state, and the CEO in Colorado Springs. That day, the CEO called Aronen.

“He called me and apologized. He also asked for all the people I was dealing with. He was going to speak to them individually about what went down.”

The next day, the company wired Aronen the money. The military saw our story and also took action.

“A guy in the TMO office, which is one of the military travel offices, actually saw it called me and let me know they had suspended the company. I sent them all my emails and communication with the company. They’re reviewing it right now,” he said.

Aronen says he’s hoping his story will help other military families avoid moving problems in the future.

He appreciates CBS4’s commitment to coming together for Coloradans, “I was at my wits end. I was thinking, ‘Am I going to court? What am I going to do?’ I was trying everything. Out of nowhere you guys came and saved the day.”

Chris DiJulio is the president of Lincoln Moving and Storage. He told Mustin his company moves 18, 000 military families each year. DiJulio says the property damage was caused by another transport company in California and he “feels bad” about what the Aronen family went through. He also says the bounced check was due to a banking glitch.

Meanwhile, Aronen says he’s looking forward to his first Colorado ski season. He’ll use part of the check to buy snow tires.

