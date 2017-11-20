Latest Forecast: Gusty Winds Cause Warmer Temps, Higher Fire Danger

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A westerly downsloping wind along the Front Range on Monday will push temperatures well into the 60s for most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will be nearly 20 degrees above normal for the third week in November.

Wind gusts at lower elevations will reach 35 mph at times while the foothills and mountains will experience gusts to 55 mph. The wind combined with dry soil on the plains has elevated the threat of wildfires. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 am until 5 pm on Monday for Northern Colorado including the Fort Collins areas, the northeast plains including Sterling, Julesburg, and Holyoak, as well as southern Colorado including Colorado Springs, Canon City, and Walsenburg.

A cold front will sweep into Colorado early Tuesday morning causing snow in the mountains that will continue into Tuesday afternoon. The mountains of Summit County will see 1-4″ of snow Monday night and then up to 3″ of additional snowfall during the day on Tuesday. The only chance for precipitation in Denver will be Tuesday morning when a few sprinkles or an isolated light rain shower are possible.

Tuesday will also be cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Then another warm up will start Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s followed by temperatures near 70° in the afternoon on Thanksgiving. At this time it appears it will rank on the list of the Top 5 warmest Thanksgiving’s in Denver’s history.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.