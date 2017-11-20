Strong Winds Close I-25, Highways From Colorado Into Wyoming

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds forced the closure of parts of Interstate 25 in Colorado and Wyoming on Monday afternoon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed northbound lanes of I-25 at Wellington because of strong winds and crashes over the Wyoming border.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed southbound lanes of I-25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line because of multiple crashes.
At noon, wind speeds were recorded at 50-60 mph in Cheyenne.
CDOT also closed northbound lanes of Highway 85 at Nunn. There was no estimate on when the lanes would reopen.