Hickenlooper: Not Considering Clemency For Killer Of 4

DENVER (AP/CBS4) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he is not considering clemency for convicted killer and death row inmate Nathan Dunlap.

Hickenlooper said Monday that he has no plans to revisit Dunlap’s case. The term-limited governor is set to leave office in January 2019.

Hickenlooper addressed the case during a news conference in which he announced clemency for 22 offenders.

Hickenlooper says all but two of the crimes are non-violent, most of them happened decades ago and all of the individuals have served their sentences.

“Some of these people have really changed their lives. Some of these stories are compelling… people joined church, given thousand hours of community service, they’ve raised three children, they’ve served on board of their local YMCA… I mean, they are pillars of their community and they were clearly bad kids when they were 17 or 18 and committing these crimes. In a way, it is one of the most inspirational things you can see,” said Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper said he has received nearly 500 requests for clemency.

Dunlap was sentenced to die in 1996 for the ambush slayings of four people inside an Aurora restaurant.

In 2013, Hickenlooper indefinitely delayed Dunlap’s execution, saying he had doubts about the fairness of Colorado’s death penalty. He stopped short of converting Dunlap’s death sentence to life in prison.

