Visit The Colorado Governor’s Mansion All Decked Out For The Holidays

Filed Under: 8th Avenue, American Society of Interior Designers, Governor's Mansion, Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund, Local TV, Logan Street, Mile High Holidays, Nicole Bopp

DENVER (CBS4)– With sparkling lights, glittery decorations, tall trees and bows of pine, it’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays at the Colorado Governor’s Mansion.

On Monday, representatives of the Colorado chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers started decorating the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion at 8th Avenue and Logan Street.

govs mansion decorations 12vo frame 98 Visit The Colorado Governors Mansion All Decked Out For The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

There are six rooms that will be decked out in holiday decor that includes holiday traditions from around the world to go with this year’s “Holiday Classics” theme which centers around traditions like the Nutcracker and The Christmas Carol.

govs mansion decorations 12vo frame 128 Visit The Colorado Governors Mansion All Decked Out For The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

“I think feeling the warmth of the holidays and also knowing we have a really wonderful governor’s residence here that acts as Colorado’s white house. This is an icon of civic pride and I hope they walk away saying this is our home… it represents who we are,” said Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund spokeswoman Nicole Bopp.

govs mansion decorations 12vo frame 267 Visit The Colorado Governors Mansion All Decked Out For The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

The mansion will be open for free tours on Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 7 through Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

govs mansion decorations 12vo frame 610 Visit The Colorado Governors Mansion All Decked Out For The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

The mansion was built as a private residence in 1908. It has been a home for Colorado’s governors since 1960.

govs mansion decorations 12vo frame 382 Visit The Colorado Governors Mansion All Decked Out For The Holidays

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch