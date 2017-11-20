Visit The Colorado Governor’s Mansion All Decked Out For The Holidays

DENVER (CBS4)– With sparkling lights, glittery decorations, tall trees and bows of pine, it’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays at the Colorado Governor’s Mansion.
On Monday, representatives of the Colorado chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers started decorating the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion at 8th Avenue and Logan Street.
There are six rooms that will be decked out in holiday decor that includes holiday traditions from around the world to go with this year’s “Holiday Classics” theme which centers around traditions like the Nutcracker and The Christmas Carol.
“I think feeling the warmth of the holidays and also knowing we have a really wonderful governor’s residence here that acts as Colorado’s white house. This is an icon of civic pride and I hope they walk away saying this is our home… it represents who we are,” said Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund spokeswoman Nicole Bopp.
The mansion will be open for free tours on Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 7 through Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The mansion was built as a private residence in 1908. It has been a home for Colorado’s governors since 1960.