Dreamers Volunteer To Showcase Character

DENVER (CBS4) – Dreamers who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, program worked together for less fortunate families on Saturday.
Three dreamers from Colorado volunteered at the Feed A Family event that provides families meals for Thanksgiving.
The dreamers say their effort shows who they really are.
“We want to showcase how dreamers are fully-contributing members of our community… the majority of whom were brought before the age of 6 years old. They’ve grown up here, graduated from our schools. Then they reinvest with their hard work and also contribute by volunteering at events such as these,” said Lalo Montoya, a dreamer.
President Trump ended DACA. It officially expires in 2018, leaving nearly 800,000 young adults in legal limbo.