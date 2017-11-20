Dreamers Volunteer To Showcase Character

Filed Under: DACA, DREAMers, Feed-A-Family

DENVER (CBS4) – Dreamers who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, program worked together for less fortunate families on Saturday.

daca thanksgiving vo transfer frame 81 Dreamers Volunteer To Showcase Character

(credit: CBS)

Three dreamers from Colorado volunteered at the Feed A Family event that provides families  meals for Thanksgiving.

The dreamers say their effort shows who they really are.

daca thanksgiving vo transfer frame 235 Dreamers Volunteer To Showcase Character

(credit: CBS)

“We want to showcase how dreamers are fully-contributing members of our community… the majority of whom were brought before the age of 6 years old. They’ve grown up here, graduated from our schools. Then they reinvest with their hard work and also contribute by volunteering at events such as these,” said Lalo Montoya, a dreamer.

President Trump ended DACA. It officially expires in 2018, leaving nearly 800,000 young adults in legal limbo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch