November Could End With No Measurable Snow In Denver

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – With only 10 days to go, and most of those looking like it will be warmer-than-normal, it’s possible that Denver will end November with no measurable snow.
Only a trace of snow has been recorded at Denver International Airport so far this month.
The last time Denver went the entire month of November without measurable snow was in 2014.
There have been eight other times since Denver’s snow record began in 1882 that no measurable snow was recorded during the month of November.
1949 – No snow was observed
2014 – Trace
2005 – Trace
1939 – Trace
1917 – Trace
1905 – Trace
1901 – Trace
1899 – Trace
1884 – Trace
