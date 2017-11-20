Colorado Mills To Reopen After 6 Months

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Mills mall will reopen Tuesday morning after severe-weather damage closed the mall for six months.

The mall shut down after a storm pelted the roof with baseball-sized hail in May.

Hail left holes in a car parked at the Colorado Mills

Extensive construction has taken place and is still underway.

Although the mall isn’t completely done with repairs, doors will reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m. for shoppers who have been waiting for months.

(credit: CBS)

Simon Property Group is welcoming back more than 100 stores and restaurants that were there before the storm to what they are calling a “more sustainable and stylish” Colorado Mills.

(credit: CBS)

Several stores with exterior entrances, including Super Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Yard House and United Artists Colorado Mills Stadium 16 opened earlier this fall.

(credit: CBS)

The mall expects 100 stores to open by Friday and the full 160 retailers to open sometime in 2018.

(credit: CBS)

Renovations will continue into next year and a grand reopening will take place once it is complete.

(credit: CBS)

