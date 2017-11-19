Truex Wins NASCAR Championship

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (CBS4/AP) – Martin Truex Jr., who drives for Denver’s Furniture Row Racing, clinched his first NASCAR Cup championship Sunday by winning the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Truex kept his lead after his final pit stop but Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Toyota Camry remained right on his tail.

Truex edged Busch in the 400-mile finale.

Kevin Harvick (fourth) and Brad Keselowski (seventh) were the only other championship contenders in the field.

HOMESTEAD, FL – NOVEMBER 19: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, celebrates after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Truex won for the eighth time this year, continuing the most successful season of his journeyman career and giving Furniture Row Racing its first title.

The team excelled through adversity all season. Truex’s longtime partner, Sherry Pollex, had a recurrence of ovarian cancer. A mechanic died of a heart attack the night before Truex’s win last month at Kansas. And team owner Barney Visser is sidelined in Colorado Denver following emergency heart surgery a week ago.

