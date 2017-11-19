One Killed In Triple Shooting Early Sunday Morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – One man was killed, another man is hospitalized in critical condition and a third man is expected to survive after a shooting in Pueblo.

Three men were shot at a duplex in the 900 block of Lake Avenue approximately 6:14 a.m., according to the Pueblo Police Department.

A 33-year-old died from his injuries. A 29-year-old male sustained serious injuries and a 28-year-old male has what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their names have not been released.

It is believed the shooting may have stemmed from a disturbance between the neighbors in the duplex.

Officers got a noise complaint approximately one hour before the shooting.

Police responded and “cleared the parties they contacted and were assured by the residents that they were going to sleep.”