One Killed In Triple Shooting Early Sunday Morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – One man was killed, another man is hospitalized in critical condition and a third man is expected to survive after a shooting in Pueblo.
Three men were shot at a duplex in the 900 block of Lake Avenue approximately 6:14 a.m., according to the Pueblo Police Department.
A 33-year-old died from his injuries. A 29-year-old male sustained serious injuries and a 28-year-old male has what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their names have not been released.
It is believed the shooting may have stemmed from a disturbance between the neighbors in the duplex.
Officers got a noise complaint approximately one hour before the shooting.
Police responded and “cleared the parties they contacted and were assured by the residents that they were going to sleep.”
All of the participants in the shooting, suspects and victims, are believed to be accounted for, police said.
Several witnesses were being interviewed and police said a search warrant wouldbe executed.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are urged to submit a tip.
