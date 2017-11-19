One Killed In Triple Shooting Early Sunday Morning

Filed Under: Pueblo Police Department, Triple Shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – One man was killed, another man is hospitalized in critical condition and a third man is expected to survive after a shooting in Pueblo.

Three men were shot at a duplex in the 900 block of Lake Avenue approximately 6:14 a.m., according to the Pueblo Police Department.

A 33-year-old died from his injuries. A 29-year-old male sustained serious injuries and a 28-year-old male has what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their names have not been released.

It is believed the shooting may have stemmed from a disturbance between the neighbors in the duplex.

Officers got a noise complaint approximately one hour before the shooting.

Police responded and “cleared the parties they contacted and were assured by the residents that they were going to sleep.”

All of the participants in the shooting, suspects and victims, are believed to be accounted for, police said.

Several witnesses were being interviewed and police said a search warrant wouldbe executed.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are urged to submit a tip.

To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch