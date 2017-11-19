Terrell Davis Honored At Ring Of Fame Ceremony

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis was honored during a special ceremony Sunday at Sports Authority Field.
His name was added to the Ring of Fame before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 19, 2017. (credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Davis saluted the crowd during the ceremony.
(credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Davis played for the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2002.
Terrell Davis poses for a picture during his ring of fame induction. (credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
CANTON, OH – AUGUST 5: Denver Broncos Terrell Davis gives his bust a kiss after his speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony on August 5, 2017 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)