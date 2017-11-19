Officer Shot At In Aurora; Police Offer $2,000 Reward

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver police launched their helicopter overnight to search for the person who fired a shot at an Aurora officer.

The officer was responding to a crash near East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street around midnight.

The officer was wearing his uniform and driving a marked patrol car.

“After being on scene for only a couple of minutes, the officer heard a single gunshot that he believed was fired in his direction,” the Aurora Police Department said in a statement released Sunday morning.

One of the tires on the patrol car was damaged, police said.

Police officers were requested from all parts of the city to search the streets and the Denver Police Department launched “Air One” to search from above.

Despite the extensive search, the suspect is still at large, police said Sunday.

“Very fortunately, the Officer was uninjured during the course of this incident,” police stated.

The case is being investigated by the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit.

The Aurora Police Department is asking anybody with information about this case to please contact Sgt. Matt Fyles at (303) 739-6041.

Tipsters with information can also remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 and can be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.