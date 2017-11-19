Lynch Suits Up As Backup For Osweiler Ahead Of Bengals Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is now in uniform ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Paxton Lynch warms up ahead of game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (credit: CBS)

Osweiler will get his third straight start against the Bengals (3-6), who are seeking their first win in Denver since 1975.

Lynch bruised his throwing shoulder in the third preseason game.

Siemian is now the inactive third quarterback for the team.

