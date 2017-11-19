Lynch Suits Up As Backup For Osweiler Ahead Of Bengals Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is now in uniform ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Osweiler will get his third straight start against the Bengals (3-6), who are seeking their first win in Denver since 1975.
Lynch bruised his throwing shoulder in the third preseason game.
RELATED: Paxton Lynch Hopes To Return From Injury Soon
Siemian is now the inactive third quarterback for the team.
RELATED: Brock Osweiler Looks Ahead, Not Over His Shoulder At Lynch